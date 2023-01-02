Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Darktrace plc (OTC:DRKTF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $456.67.

DRKTF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Darktrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Darktrace Trading Up 1.3 %

DRKTF stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.26. Darktrace has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $7.18.

About Darktrace

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

