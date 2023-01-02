DataHighway (DHX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $67,685.83

DataHighway (DHX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $2.32 or 0.00013881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $74.34 million and $67,685.83 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,994,414 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 2.36579468 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $38,328.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

