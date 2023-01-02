Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,200 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 876,800 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,644,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 154.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.92.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $399.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,149. The company’s 50-day moving average is $369.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.12. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $402.32.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading

