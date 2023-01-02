Dero (DERO) Market Cap Tops $52.11 Million

Dero (DERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Dero has a market cap of $52.11 million and $94,605.92 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.96 or 0.00023712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,688.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00450851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00020929 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00885693 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.15 or 0.00594143 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.20 or 0.00252861 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,167,938 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

