Dero (DERO) Price Tops $3.98 on Exchanges

Dero (DERO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for $3.98 or 0.00023757 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $52.40 million and approximately $95,229.90 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dero has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,752.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00449192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00020864 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.56 or 0.00886808 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00096604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.79 or 0.00595652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00251932 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,167,464 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.