Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $391,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,910,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,020 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,897,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $139.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $213.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,864,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total transaction of $122,079.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $2,501,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 634,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,864,059.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,977 shares of company stock valued at $57,828,366. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

