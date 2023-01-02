Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Makes New Investment in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 39,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,204,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,767 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,414,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,334,000 after purchasing an additional 910,179 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,609,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,427,000 after purchasing an additional 427,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 608,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,707,000 after purchasing an additional 320,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.44.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $79.87 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.75 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,616,306.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,302.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

