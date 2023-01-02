Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,105 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.15% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,250,000 after buying an additional 85,260 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 62,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 75.3% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AUB shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $35.14 on Monday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $30.26 and a 12-month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.88.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $180.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.11%.

In related news, EVP Robert Michael Gorman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.51 per share, for a total transaction of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. Asbury bought 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,462.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,912,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Michael Gorman acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.51 per share, with a total value of $110,432.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 53,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,931.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,435 shares of company stock worth $882,345 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

