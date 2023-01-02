Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $14,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,172,746,000 after buying an additional 244,566 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after buying an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GS opened at $343.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,186,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

