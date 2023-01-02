Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 239,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.9% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in Fiserv by 1,025.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $110.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.60.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

