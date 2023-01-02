Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.51% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,242,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.28. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

