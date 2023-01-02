Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.2% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $9,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

MGV opened at $102.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $109.92.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.