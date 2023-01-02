Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 464.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $30.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53.

