Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $81.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.