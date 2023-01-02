Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Receives $81.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.11.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $61.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.51. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.