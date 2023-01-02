Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4,164.44.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $1,593,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 12.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

About Diageo

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.20.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

