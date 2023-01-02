Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target Cut to C$2.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. CIBC lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$6.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

CARE stock opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$153.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63. Dialogue Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$7.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.82.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

