Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Short Interest Up 13.3% in December

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,324,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 101,100 shares during the last quarter. 9.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

DFFN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.06. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.25. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $19.80.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.69. Analysts predict that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies that enhance the body's ability to deliver oxygen. Its lead product candidate is Trans Sodium Crocetinate that is developed to enhance the diffusion of oxygen to tissues, as well as to treat COVID-19 disease. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc was founded in 2001 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

