Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s 4th Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,549 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned about 0.11% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resource Consulting Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 556,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $382,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $94,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. 57,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.35.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.