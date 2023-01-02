Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAC. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 28,186,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,524 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $348,189,000. Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 11,526,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,912,000 after acquiring an additional 62,679 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth $170,074,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,967,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,628 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

DFAC traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 57,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,516. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.35.

