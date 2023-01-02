DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Short Interest Update

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 643,900 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 30th total of 537,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of DRTT traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.32.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 37.69% and a negative return on equity of 160.42%. The company had revenue of $46.75 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Cory Mitchell bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at $102,204.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other DIRTT Environmental Solutions news, insider Cory Mitchell purchased 312,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 319,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,204.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Aron R. English purchased 1,562,500 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,777,369 shares in the company, valued at $568,758.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,504,025 shares of company stock worth $1,623,031. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 28.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 453,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 14.9% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,124,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 145,760 shares in the last quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 232.4% in the third quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,014,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 2,806,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,693,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 32,207 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

