Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Short Interest Up 25.2% in December

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,140,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the November 30th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ DHC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,840. The stock has a market cap of $155.81 million, a PE ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.70. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flat Footed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 18,877,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,401 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 120.6% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,659,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,824 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 147.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,521,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 807.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,424,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,129 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

