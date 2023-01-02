Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the November 30th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded down $1.76 on Monday, hitting $246.25. 39,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,384. The company has a market cap of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.39. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

