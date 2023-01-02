Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
NYSE DPG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.
