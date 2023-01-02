Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE DPG traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,880. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,014 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 8.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth $207,000.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

