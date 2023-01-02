Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stock Position Lowered by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 2.2% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Duke Energy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 108,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,493,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,957,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.82.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.85 on Monday, hitting $102.99. The stock had a trading volume of 82,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,480. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a market capitalization of $79.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

