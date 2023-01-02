Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.36 million.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 770,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 21.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 48,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 65.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 1.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

