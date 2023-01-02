Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $650.00 million-$680.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $686.36 million.
Duluth Price Performance
NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average is $8.39. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Duluth in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Duluth Company Profile
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
