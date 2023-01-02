DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 440,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 398,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

DXPE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.55. 1,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,605. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.93.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $387.31 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DXP Enterprises

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXP Enterprises

In related news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other DXP Enterprises news, CFO Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $116,172.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,503 shares in the company, valued at $954,352.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David R. Little sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,843,040.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,757 shares of company stock worth $775,736. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 14.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 48.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Further Reading

