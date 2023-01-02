dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Short Interest Down 18.7% in December

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,500 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 471,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days.

dynaCERT Price Performance

Shares of DYFSF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 217,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,255. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. dynaCERT has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

About dynaCERT

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

