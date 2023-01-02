Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Trading Down 2.5 %

DYNT stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.54. Dynatronics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.21.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

