Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,900 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 749,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after buying an additional 302,625 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 875,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,273,000 after buying an additional 250,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after buying an additional 224,089 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,508,000. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXP stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.85. 4,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,381. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $168.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $605.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.