Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
ETB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $17.85.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
