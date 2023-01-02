Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 181,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

ETB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,700. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $17.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

