Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Tops $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market capitalization of $210.01 million and approximately $33.07 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00464503 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.69 or 0.02253029 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,969.84 or 0.29724886 BTC.

About Edgecoin

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.