Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Edgio Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:EGIO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.13. 49,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,311. The company has a market cap of $250.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.63. Edgio has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $5.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EGIO. Cowen cut Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Edgio to $1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered Edgio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.75 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Edgio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Edgio to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions through an integrated delivery, applications, and streaming platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

