EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Trims Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) Target Price to $33.00

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.99. Hoth Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hoth Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hoth Therapeutics by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 942,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 177,659 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 453.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 138,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-003 to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, as well as acne and psoriasis; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-006 to treat lung diseases resulting from bacterial infections; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

