Eidelman Virant Capital Acquires 35,000 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Telephone and Data Systems comprises 1.6% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.14% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the second quarter worth $31,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,172 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,954 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 19.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TDS traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $10.49. The company had a trading volume of 137,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

