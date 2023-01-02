Eidelman Virant Capital Decreases Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Eidelman Virant Capital cut its stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 388,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 43.8% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entravision Communications news, insider Von Wuthenau Juan Saldivar sold 26,600 shares of Entravision Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total transaction of $138,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EVC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.80. 12,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,782. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $241.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.10 million.

Entravision Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Entravision Communications from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

Entravision Communications Profile

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising, media, and technology solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics across acculturation levels and media channels. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

