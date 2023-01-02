Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.96 Million Position in Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group comprises 2.2% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 4.93% of Bank of the James Financial Group worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bank of the James Financial Group by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 125,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BOTJ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.71. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $16.82.

Bank of the James Financial Group Increases Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group ( NASDAQ:BOTJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 15.31%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of the James Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.11%.

Bank of the James Financial Group Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

