Eidelman Virant Capital Makes New $271,000 Investment in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,851 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 2.2% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 105,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons Stock Performance

Shares of OEC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.69. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.87 and a twelve month high of $20.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

(Get Rating)

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.