Eidelman Virant Capital Raises Stock Holdings in Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 956,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Perpetua Resources makes up 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Perpetua Resources were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Loews Corp raised its position in Perpetua Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,126,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,269 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at $2,957,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 169,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Perpetua Resources from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.92. 3,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,225. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

