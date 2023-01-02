Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 27,500 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,138 shares during the period. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,682,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,907,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.42. The stock had a trading volume of 128,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.04. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $33.29.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 57.13% and a net margin of 25.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $15,459,769.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at $691,140,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200,370 shares of company stock worth $65,887,167. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTU shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

