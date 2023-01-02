Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,535.0 days.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.
About Electricité de France
