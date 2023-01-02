Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in December

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,535.0 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $12.75 during trading hours on Monday. Electricité de France has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.46.

About Electricité de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

