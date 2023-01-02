Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF) Short Interest Up 32.4% in December

Electricity Generating (OTCMKTS:EYUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the November 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Electricity Generating Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EYUUF remained flat at $8.23 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23. Electricity Generating has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Get Electricity Generating alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Electricity Generating from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Electricity Generating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricity Generating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.