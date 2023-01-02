electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 875,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 746,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph P. Errico acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.33 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,724,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,197.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 670,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,650 over the last three months. 13.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 31.6% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in electroCore in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 1.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,844,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,250 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in electroCore by 18.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,493,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 838,129 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

electroCore Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.26. 13,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,882. electroCore has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.82.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 million for the quarter. electroCore had a negative net margin of 283.41% and a negative return on equity of 72.36%. Equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 330 ($3.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

