Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,784 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts comprises 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.06% of Electronic Arts worth $20,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after buying an additional 1,801,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,493,753 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,398,216,000 after buying an additional 415,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after buying an additional 122,171 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.0 %

EA opened at $122.18 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.24 and a 12 month high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.09.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $756,516.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total value of $129,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $742,378.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock worth $4,266,513. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

