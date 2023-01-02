Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Short Interest Up 19.0% in December

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELV. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $576.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.37.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Institutional Trading of Elevance Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ELV traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $512.97. The stock had a trading volume of 18,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,147. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $123.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $491.38. Elevance Health has a fifty-two week low of $420.73 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.