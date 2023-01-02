Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Lessened by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $365.84. 69,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,895,777. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $362.35 and a 200 day moving average of $333.62. The company has a market capitalization of $347.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

