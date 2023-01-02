Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.20 ($2.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.51) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELROF remained flat at $2.85 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. Elior Group has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $2.85.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

