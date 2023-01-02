Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Short Interest Up 32.7% in December

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELROF shares. Citigroup raised shares of Elior Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays cut shares of Elior Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elior Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €3.30 ($3.51) to €3.00 ($3.19) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.66) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.80.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

Elior Group stock remained flat at $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday. Elior Group has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $2.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.