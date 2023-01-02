ELIS (XLS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11.59

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, ELIS has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market cap of $64.45 million and $11.59 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013201 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00037558 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038427 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005923 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00018398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00228968 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ELIS Profile

XLS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32220315 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

