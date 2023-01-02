Energi Market Cap Hits $11.42 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.42 million and $148,059.01 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00066772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023887 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00007856 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000233 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001443 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003265 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 59,881,372 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

